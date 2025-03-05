FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-BRESTAFP
Gill Clark

Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca slapped with NINE-MONTH touchline ban - even barring ex-AC Milan manager from dressing room - after squaring up to Ligue 1 referee in ugly confrontation

LyonP. FonsecaLigue 1

Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca has been handed a hefty nine-month ban after clashing with a referee in an ugly confrontation in Ligue 1.

  • Fonseca in ugly confrontation with referee
  • Has been slapped with severe sanction
  • Banned from touchline until end of November
