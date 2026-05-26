Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
A general view of the Seattle Skyline Getty Images Sport
Rahul Chalke

World Cup 2026 Seattle Tickets Guide: Lumen Field Stadium, fixture information & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

World Cup
SHOPPING
Tickets

If you are planning to visit Lumen Field for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we've got you covered

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest the world has ever witnessed, with 48 teams battling it out in a month-long frenzy. The USA, Canada, and Mexico will have the honor of co-hosting this footballing festival across some of the most iconic venues in North America.

Book Seattle World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Some of the most iconic venues will be part of the spectacle next year, including the home of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders FC - Lumen Field.

Having already hosted several memorable events in the past, Lumen Field is now set to welcome the world’s greatest footballing nations.

Whether you're a fan traveling halfway across the world to watch your team play, or someone just in town looking to explore one of its finest landmarks, GOAL brings you all the details you need before planning a trip to Lumen Field.

READ MORE: The most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets ranked: World Cup Final, Argentina tickets and VIP packages compared

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at Lumen Field?

    Lumen Field will host a total of six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes four group stage games, one Round of 32 knockout match, and one Round of 16 clash. 

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Mon Jun 15Belgium vs. Egypt (12pm PT)Lumen Field (Seattle)Tickets
    Fri Jun 19USA vs. Australia (12pm PT)Lumen Field (Seattle)Tickets
    Wed Jun 24Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar (12pm PT)Lumen Field (Seattle)Tickets
    Fri Jun 26Egypt vs. Iran (8pm PT)Lumen Field (Seattle)Tickets
    Wed Jul 1Round of 32 (1pm PT)Lumen Field (Seattle)Tickets
    Mon Jul 6Round of 16 (5pm PT)Lumen Field (Seattle)Tickets

  • How to buy World Cup Seattle Tickets at Lumen Field?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

    Book Seattle World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

  • Seattle Sounders FC v Paris Saint-Germain FC: Group B - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Lumen Field overview

    Capacity68,740
    Year opened2002
    Tenant(s)Seattle Seahawks (NFL), Seattle Sounders FC (MLS)
    Address800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134, USA
    TicketsTickets

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Botafogo FR v Seattle Sounders FC: Group B - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    History of Lumen Field

    Lumen Field was completed in 2002 and originally opened as Seahawks Stadium, serving as the home of the Seattle Seahawks. It was later renamed Qwest Field in 2004, CenturyLink Field in 2011, and eventually became Lumen Field in 2020.

    The stadium is well known for its electric atmosphere. Its unique roof design amplifies the noise from home supporters, often making it a challenging environment for visiting teams.

    Over the years, Lumen Field has hosted several major events, including top-tier soccer tournaments such as the MLS Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cup, and the Copa America Centenario in 2016. It was also chosen as one of the 12 venues for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

    In addition to being the home ground for both NFL and MLS teams, the stadium has also welcomed some of the biggest names in music. Artists like Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, The Weekend, Beyonce and more have all performed here in recent years.

  • San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025Getty Images Sport

    Which teams play at Lumen Field

    Lumen Field has been the home of the Seattle Seahawks since its construction in 2002 and became the home ground for MLS side Seattle Sounders FC in 2009.
    TeamLeague
    Seattle SeahawksNFL
    Seattle Sounders FCMLS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks v Seattle MarinersGetty Images Sport

    How to get to Lumen Field

    How to get to Lumen Field by public transport 

    Lumen Field is accessible through a number of public transit options. The Light Rail running from the Airport Station stops at both International District Station and Stadium Station, each just a five-minute walk from the stadium.

    Several Metro Bus routes also serve the area. Routes 21, 101, 106, 150, 550, and 554 all stop at either 4th Ave S & S Jackson St or the SODO Busway, both within a five-minute walk from the venue.

    Rideshares and taxis are also convenient alternatives, though fares tend to surge on event days. 

    How to get to Lumen Field by car 

    Fans traveling to the stadium by car can take Exit 164A toward Royal Brougham Way on I-5, follow the signs for Lumen Field/SODO District, then turn left onto Occidental Ave S to reach the stadium area.

  • Guided tours for Lumen Field

    Public Tours

    Lumen Field offers public tours for fans at the cost $35 for and adult and $28 for juniors and military personnel. The tour is a unique experience for the fans, it includes the field, visiting the locker rooms, press areas, broadcast booth, 12 Flag Deck and views of Puget Sound and skyline. 

    Private Tours

    Lumen Field offers private tours for groups looking for a more personalized experience. However, for full details, including pricing, you’ll need to fill out a Private Tour Request Form available on the stadium’s official website.

  • Places to eat and drink near Lumen Field

    Lumen Field offers a variety of in-stadium dining options for visiting fans. Spots like Bar Dojo, Big Walt's Kitchen, Tutta Bella, Lune, and PNW Kitchen are all crowd favorites, serving up a wide range of dishes. Whether you're in the mood for pizza, ramen, pancakes, donuts, sandwiches, or rolls, there’s something for everyone.

    If you're looking to grab a bite before or after the game, nearby restaurants like Jimmy’s on First, Dough Zone, and Matsu are also excellent choices, especially for groups looking to enjoy a sit-down meal together.