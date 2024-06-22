Luke Shaw misses England training AGAIN amid growing doubts over Man Utd star's Euro 2024 participation

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeLuke Shaw misses England training AGAIN amid growing doubts over Man Utd star's Euro 2024 participationEnglandLuke ShawEngland vs SloveniaSloveniaEuropean ChampionshipLuke Shaw did not train with the England squad amid speculations over his participation in Euro 2024 due to injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowShaw missed England trainingDid not train before the Denmark clashRemains doubtful for Slovenia clashArticle continues below