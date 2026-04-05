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Luka Vuskovic gives hope for Tottenham stay amid Barcelona transfer speculation
A bright future in north London
Vuskovic confirmed his intentions in an interview with the German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The 19-year-old is currently refining his game on loan at Hamburg in the Bundesliga, where his stellar performances have caught the eye. The youngster originally agreed to join Spurs from Hajduk Split last summer but has spent the current campaign developing his skills abroad. His output has been remarkably high for a centre-back, scoring five goals in 25 appearances. This goal-scoring touch, combined with his defensive presence, proves his stock is rapidly rising on the continent.
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Vuskovic addresses transfer rumours
Speaking directly about the speculation surrounding his future, Vuskovic remained realistic about the transfer market but highlighted his long-term commitment. The defender provided the exact reassurance the club need right now. "In football, you never know," Vuskovic said. "It could happen next year, or in 10 years. I don't want to promise anyone anything. After this season, I'll be a Tottenham player again. I have a contract there until 2030." This full commitment ends fears he might seek a permanent move elsewhere before making a competitive debut for his parent club.
Defensive reshuffle for De Zerbi
The return of the young centre-half will provide a vital boost for De Zerbi, as Tottenham have a summer of upheaval ahead. The backline are expected to look very different next season, with veteran Ben Davies likely to depart upon the expiration of his contract. Davies is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign with a broken ankle. Furthermore, the club are facing the threat of a shock relegation, casting doubt over the futures of star duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. This uncertainty is compounded by heavy interest from abroad. Romero has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, while Van de Ven has attracted serious attention from Spanish giants, as Barcelona have made him a primary target alongside Real Madrid. If Spurs have to lose established internationals, they will need Vuskovic to hit the ground running. For now, the teenager focuses on finishing the season strongly before his loan expires on June 30.
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What next for Tottenham?
Tottenham sit 17th in the Premier League on 30 points, hovering just one point above the relegation zone. De Zerbi faces a tough run-in, beginning at Sunderland on April 12. Must-win fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United await, alongside difficult tests against Aston Villa and Chelsea, before concluding against Everton on May 24. Every point is crucial.