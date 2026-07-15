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Luka Modric makes decision on AC Milan future after Croatia's World Cup exit
Amorim factor key in contract talks
According toSky Sport Italia, a persistent and intensive courtship from the AC Milan hierarchy has finally paid off. The board, alongside new head coach Ruben Amorim, have been working tirelessly to convince the veteran that he remains a fundamental part of the project in Lombardy. Amorim, who recently succeeded at the helm, has been vocal about wanting the Croatian to lead his midfield transition.
Modric has never hidden his affection for the Rossoneri, having grown up as a supporter of the club during the era of his compatriot Zvonimir Boban. While his previous deal officially expired on June 30, the emotional connection to the club and the chance to work under Amorim’s new tactical regime appear to have been the deciding factors in his choice to continue for at least one more season.
- AFP
Australian tour on the horizon
Although the Ballon d’Or winner is currently recharging his batteries on vacation, he is expected to give the final "all-clear" to the proposal within the coming days. The timing of the agreement would allow him to link up with his teammates almost immediately for their high-profile pre-season preparations. If everything progresses as planned, he will travel for the club's tour of Australia.
The Australian tour is scheduled to begin on July 26, providing the perfect platform for Modric to integrate with the squad under the new coaching staff. Having a figure of his experience available for the trip is seen as a massive boost for Milan's commercial and sporting objectives abroad as they prepare for a demanding 2026-27 Serie A campaign, with the club eager to make amends for the disappointment of last season, which they finished in fifth place to settle for a spot in the Europa League.
Unrivalled longevity at age 40
Despite the fact that he will celebrate his 41st birthday this coming September, Modric remains a physical marvel in the middle of the park. His statistics from the previous campaign highlight a player who is far from a bit-part contributor. Last season, he racked up 37 appearances for Milan, demonstrating a level of durability that defies his age.
Across those fixtures, he contributed two goals and three assists, logging a total of 2,864 minutes on the pitch. These numbers would likely have been even higher had he not been sidelined for a brief period in May due to a fractured cheekbone. His ability to control the tempo of matches remains elite, making the one-year extension a logical move for a club seeking leadership from a player of his stature, who joined Milan on a free transfer in July 2025 after a legendary 13-year spell at Real Madrid, where he captured numerous titles, most notably winning the Champions League six times.
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Healing World Cup wounds and Milan's recovery
Modric is now looking to heal his World Cup wounds after Croatia's disappointing round-of-32 exit following a 2-1 defeat to Portugal - a sharp contrast to his historic achievements in guiding his nation to the 2018 World Cup final and a third-place finish in 2022. Ahead of the new campaign, the veteran midfielder's primary focus will be channeling his experience to restore AC Milan's former glory and lead the Rossoneri back to the top.
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