This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘Luis Suarez without Lionel Messi is less of a player!’ - Inter Miami warning sounded as MLS Cup hopefuls prepare to lose Argentine icon to Copa America Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerLuis SuarezInter Miami CF Inter Miami are a “different team” without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is “less of a player” when the Argentine icon is missing, claims MLS legend. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ex-Barcelona stars shining for Herons

Are a big miss when picking up knocks

Martino having to manage workload Article continues below