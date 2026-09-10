'Leao's Lisbon nightmare!' – How Luis Suarez and Sergi Altimira ruined Rafael Leao's hostile Alvalade homecoming

Sporting CP kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a commanding 3-1 comeback victory over Galatasaray at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The Lions fell behind early to a Goncalo Inacio own goal before Genny Catamo, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo Zalazar turned the match around.

Former Sporting academy graduate Rafael Leao made his return to Lisbon off the bench for Galatasaray, facing a hostile reception from the home supporters.

The victory handed Rui Borges' side maximum points to start the new European league phase.