Luis Suárez scores as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures a 2-1 victory over Atlético Nacional in Germán Berterame’s debut match
Suárez finds the net
It was Miami's first preseason victory in front of a packed Atanasio Girardot Stadium, but it wasn't straightforward.
The Colombian side struck first in the 25th minute when Juan Manuel Rengifo fired a long-range shot past the goalkeeper, rewarding Atlético Nacional’s early dominance. Inter Miami responded after halftime, capitalizing on a defensive mistake as Lionel Messi’s shot hit the post before Suárez reacted quickest to score the equalizer.
First Miami match for Berterame
Shortly after his goal, Suárez was substituted to make way for Berterame, who entered wearing No. 19 and immediately showed promising chemistry. The Mexico international was involved in Miami’s best attacking sequences and came close to registering an assist when he set up Mateo Silvetti, whose shot narrowly missed the target.
Messi shines in Medellín
Messi, who played 76 minutes to the delight of the fans in attendance, orchestrated several key moments before exiting to a standing ovation. Just when the match appeared headed for a draw, Inter Miami found a fortunate winner in stoppage time as midfielder Elkin Rivero accidentally turned the ball into his own net.
What comes next?
The victory comes as a confidence boost for Javier Mascherano’s squad after a preseason loss to Alianza Lima. Inter Miami will continue its preparations in Ecuador, where they will face Barcelona SC on Feb. 7, a match that will allow Messi, Berterame, Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul to further build chemistry on the field.
