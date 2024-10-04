Luis Suarez Marcelo Bielsa splitGetty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Luis Suarez lifts lid on personality clashes with ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa before retiring from international duty with Uruguay

L. SuarezM. BielsaUruguay

Uruguay icon Luis Suarez says Marcelo Bielsa has created a toxic atmosphere inside the national team.

  • Suarez recently retired from international duties
  • Slammed Bielsa for creating hostile workplace
  • Says players cannot talk to employees and fans
