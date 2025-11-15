'Why would he sue me?!' - Luis Rubiales' egg-throwing uncle reveals breadsticks plan as he attacked his disgraced nephew and ex-Spanish FA chief

Rubiales' book launch for Matar a Rubiales (Killing Rubiales) descended into chaos when he was pelted with eggs by his own uncle, named as Luis Ruben Rubiales. The former RFEF president, who is attempting to relaunch his public image, confirmed the identity of the egg-thrower after the incident occurred in front of cameras. The launch follows his sexual assault conviction for the now infamous non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso during the 2023 Women’s World Cup medal ceremony. While acquitted of a separate coercion charge, the conviction solidified his public and professional downfall. The book has been marketed as an effort to present his "unfiltered truth" to the public, as Rubiales continues to claim he has been wronged by the media, institutions and politicians. Instead, the event inadvertently highlighted the deep fractures in his personal world, extending even to his own family.

Speaking after the incident, Rubiales said: "Now I've found out that it's my blood uncle, his name is Luis Ruben. An uncle who is my age. He threw eggs at me because he's a deranged person, and I can't find a justification for why. We will have to take action against him because I thought he was armed. I went after him because I thought something was going to happen to a family. The lucky thing is that they stopped me. I don't know if he had a weapon or anything. I saw a pregnant woman with two small children. I thought about the children. If I had grabbed him, we would be in a different situation now."