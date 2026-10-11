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Luis Enrique praises courageous Le Mans after Paris Saint-Germain secure 3-1 victory
Luis Enrique reacts to competitive home victory
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique offered high praise for opposition side Le Mans after watching his team secure a 3-1 Ligue 1 victory at the Parc des Princes. A penalty from Lucas Beraldo, followed by second-half strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche, earned PSG their fourth consecutive win in all competitions.
Despite Louis Mafouta briefly restoring parity for the visitors in the 54th minute, PSG demonstrated resilience to reclaim control.
Luis Enrique acknowledged the stern test posed by the promoted side.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Manager commends opponent's fearless approach
Speaking to PSG TV after the match, Luis Enrique commended both teams for delivering an entertaining spectacle. "It was an almost perfect result. We conceded a goal and it was tough," Luis Enrique admitted.
"Knowing that we expected to face difficulties, we can say that the team was brave. We controlled the match, and it was not easy because I have to highlight the way Le Mans played, they showed a lot of courage."
"It was very difficult, but it is a pleasure to play against such a courageous team."
Tactical adjustments and bench strength decisive
The turning point arrived just after the hour mark when substitute Fabian Ruiz saw a powerful effort parried into the path of fellow replacement Kvaratskhelia, who restored PSG's lead. Akliouche then added a third seven minutes later to secure the points.
Luis Enrique noted that gathering victories remains vital to closing the gap on the league leaders.
"It was important for us to get these three points," the manager added. "We still need more to climb up to the top of the league."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Attention shifts to tough Champions League fixture
With another three domestic points secured, PSG turn their focus back to European competition. Luis Enrique confirmed his squad is prepared for a demanding away fixture against English opposition.
"We are heading back into the Champions League, which is a wonderful competition and we love playing these kinds of matches," Luis Enrique concluded.
"Away from home and against an English team, it will of course be difficult, but we are ready."
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