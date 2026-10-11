Luis Enrique praises courageous Le Mans after Paris Saint-Germain secure 3-1 victory

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique offered high praise for opposition side Le Mans after watching his team secure a 3-1 Ligue 1 victory at the Parc des Princes. A penalty from Lucas Beraldo, followed by second-half strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche, earned PSG their fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

Despite Louis Mafouta briefly restoring parity for the visitors in the 54th minute, PSG demonstrated resilience to reclaim control.

Luis Enrique acknowledged the stern test posed by the promoted side.