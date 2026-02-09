Luis Enrique sends out pointed message on his future at PSG amid talk of interest from Man Utd

United may not need to look far to find the best option to take over, given Carrick's start at Old Trafford. Their 2-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend gave them their fourth successive victory, and the ex-Middlesbrough manager may well end up earning the job permanently if his form continues.

To that end, he has said: “Nothing’s changed, to be honest.

“I’m fully aware of the role I’m doing here and the responsibility I’ve got. We want to be successful, and I want the club to be successful beyond the end of the season—if that’s me, if that’s somebody else.

“At this stage, I can’t control that and we’ll see what happens, but it’s certainly about trying to improve the team and making Manchester United stronger. Results over a short period of time don’t change that.

“If they have changed there is something wrong. It can’t be so knee-jerk whether it’s really good or whether there’s a few issues we need to solve.”

He added: “I’m loving what I’m doing. I’m here. I feel at home here, but I fully understand the situation, so I’m not getting too carried away.”