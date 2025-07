This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Luis Enrique has extra motivation to beat Real Madrid as Barcelona allegiance spur PSG boss on ahead of Club World Cup clash Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup Luis Enrique is fired up to beat Real Madrid as the Barcelona-loving Paris Saint-Germain boss hopes to beat his old team to the Club World Cup final. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Luis Enrique speaks about his Barca allegiance

Admits Barca link might motivate his team

Aiming for second Club World Cup success Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱