Huge contract news! World Cup-winning boss Luis de la Fuente on the verge of new long-term Spain deal

According to The New York Times, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract extension that will keep him at the helm until 2030. The 65-year-old's current agreement was originally set to expire following the conclusion of the 2028 European Championship. However, following his historic triumph at this summer's World Cup, negotiations are now progressing into their final stages to secure his leadership through to the 2030 tournament.

Talks between the Royal Spanish Football Federation and agent Alvaro Torres have been ongoing for the past two months and are nearing a formal conclusion.