‘Luckily we have Joan Garcia' - Barcelona stars pay tribute to 'best in the world' goalkeeper after bailing out Spanish champions again
Barca get the job done
Hansi Flick’s side arrived at El Sardinero knowing that complacency could be fatal, especially with the spectre of Real Madrid’s shock elimination at the hands of Albacete just 24 hours earlier hanging over the competition. Yet, despite fielding a strong lineup that included the likes of Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and summer signing Marcus Rashford, Barcelona found themselves embroiled in a dogged battle against the Segunda División leaders. While goals from Torres and Yamal eventually secured passage to the last eight, the post-match conversation was dominated by the crucial intervention of Joan Garcia in the dying moments.
With the score precariously poised at 1-0 deep into stoppage time, Racing substitute Manex Lozano burst through on goal, looking certain to force extra time. However, Garcia stood tall, producing a spectacular one-handed save to deny the teenager and preserve the lead. Minutes later, Barcelona broke up the other end to seal a 2-0 win through Yamal, but the squad knew exactly who they had to thank for avoiding a potential crisis.
A narrow escape at El Sardinero
For long periods of the contest, it appeared Barcelona might be frustrated by a disciplined and spirited Racing Santander outfit. The hosts, backed by a raucous crowd, defended resolutely and threatened on the counter-attack, seeing two goals disallowed for offside in a tense second half. The deadlock was only broken in the 66th minute when Torres, who had endured a quiet evening until that point, latched onto a precise through ball from substitute Fermin Lopez to round the goalkeeper and slot home.
However, the 1-0 lead never felt secure. Racing threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, culminating in the heart-stopping moment in the 94th minute. A defensive lapse from young centre-back Pau Cubarsi allowed Lozano to race clear, leaving the entire stadium expecting the net to bulge. Garcia’s reflex save was the defining moment of the tie, acting as the springboard for Yamal to tap in a second goal moments later on the counter.
Torres admitted after the whistle that the game was far tougher than anticipated. "We were surprised that Racing played so rigid, we thought they played more open, but we had to work on the game and stretch the field," the goalscorer explained. "My goal is to help the team and the coach. I scored a goal and I hope more come. The game was much more open at the end. Luckily we have Joan Garcia."
'Best in the world' claims from grateful teammates
The relief in the Barcelona camp was palpable, and the tributes to Garcia were effusive. The 24-year-old, who joined the club in the summer of 2025, has firmly established himself as a key pillar of Flick's side. His teammates were quick to highlight not just his save against Racing, but his consistent impact throughout the campaign.
Marc Casado, handed a rare start in midfield, did not hold back in his assessment of the goalkeeper’s quality. "Joan Garcia is incredible," Casado told reporters. "He gives us points in La Liga and today he almost gives us the tie. He’s the best in the world."
Casado also referenced Garcia’s dominant display in the Catalan derby earlier this month, where he kept a clean sheet against his former club Espanyol in a 2-0 win. That performance, combined with his heroics in Santander, has cemented his status as a fan favourite.
Cubarsi, whose error nearly gifted Racing the equaliser, was particularly relieved. The young defender acknowledged the safety net Garcia provides for the team’s high defensive line. "It’s good to have a goalkeeper like Joan who saves you," Cubarsi admitted, thankful that his mistake ultimately went unpunished.
Flick's tactical adjustments and the Madrid warning
Head coach Flick cut a relieved figure on the touchline. Having witnessed Xabi Alonso lose his job at Real Madrid following a cup upset, the German tactician was acutely aware of the jeopardy involved in these fixtures. Flick had named a strong XI to avoid such a fate, but even he conceded that Racing’s approach had posed significant problems.
“In the end, 2-0, that’s what counts. What I appreciate most about the opponents is their bravery, they have nothing to lose but we are in the next round and I think that is the important thing," he said. "There has been a great atmosphere. I hope that Racing will go up to the First Division. I liked how they defended.
"[Garcia] has left with a clean sheet. He played because we decided that to be the case. We’ll see what happens in the next few games, it’s not decided yet. He may play every game, but you have to see him. He may be tired. He has to be managed."
The victory extends Barcelona’s impressive winning streak to 11 matches across all competitions. However, Flick will be using the final few minutes of this match as a teaching point. The ease with which Racing created that final chance will be a concern, but the German will take solace in the fact that his goalkeeper is in the form of his life.
