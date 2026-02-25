Lucas Paqueta urges Vinicius Junior to reunite with him at Flamengo amid 'very sad' racism storm at Real Madrid

Beyond the moral support, Paqueta is actively campaigning for a sensational transfer that would rock the football world. Despite Vinícius being one of the most coveted talents on the planet and under contract in the Spanish capital until 2027, the lure of Flamengo remains a powerful narrative in his career. Paqueta revealed that he has been in constant contact with the Real Madrid talisman, reminding him of a promise they made to each other nearly a decade ago when they were just teenagers dreaming of greatness.

The midfielder is doing his best to convince the Champions League winner that the grass might be greener back in Brazil. "We talk a lot and I told him: 'I'm here, now only you are missing. Come because we have to fulfil what we promised.' I'm sure that at the right time he will be returning to Flamengo," Paqueta said.