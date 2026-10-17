Emmanuel Petit urges PSG star finds a new club after losing starting spot

The goalkeeping hierarchy at PSG now seems firmly set in stone. Safonov has successfully pushed past Chevalier and established a strong grip on the starting role.

Petit believes that Enrique will not offer Chevalier an easy route back into the starting eleven. He pointed out that the current number one remains deeply entrenched in the manager's plans.

"The goalkeeper position is special," Petit continued. "Luis Enrique isn't giving him a single scrap of playing time. He has lost his place in the French national team, and he needs to get back on the pitch to take control of his own destiny.

"Lucas Chevalier absolutely must play again! He has to leave. I honestly don’t understand why he’s still in the squad. Safonov has the manager's backing and will continue to be the one in goal."