'Losers cry' - Roberto De Zerbi tells Tottenham players to 'die on the pitch' ahead of huge Aston Villa clash

The Tottenham head coach has told his squad to stop feeling sorry for themselves as the threat of a historic relegation looms over north London. Despite securing a vital win against Wolves last time out, the mood around the club has been dampened by a relentless injury crisis that has left the first-team squad paper-thin for the final four matches of the campaign.

Speaking to the media, De Zerbi challenged his players to block out the negativity surrounding the club's precarious position. "The most important challenge now is to silence the voice inside of us, inside of the players, inside of the staff and inside of the fans," he said. "This voice can produce negative thoughts. I think it is all negative things and it is rubbish. I don't want people close to me crying or to think in a different way to me."