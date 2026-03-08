'He looks lost!' - Igor Tudor called out for 'nonsense' approach at Tottenham by Tim Sherwood

As the crisis deepens at the stadium, names from the club’s past are beginning to surface as potential saviours. Glenn Hoddle, a true club icon who previously managed the team between 2001 and 2003, has admitted he would be open to returning to help his boyhood team escape their current predicament.

Speaking on the "Could It Be Magic" podcast before Spurs' defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday, the 68-year-old reflected on his connection. "I think it would actually [appeal]," Hoddle stated. "Particularly with Tottenham, as that's my club. I've supported them since I was eight years of age. So they were a massive part of my life."

He added on his first stint as manager: "Politically and financially, there wasn't money there. Certainly, it wasn't what they told me I was going into."

Tudor will hope to ease the pressure on his shoulders when Spurs return to action away at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday night.