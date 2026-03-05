AFP
Look away now, Chelsea! Ousmane Dembele 'makes PSG return' just in time for Champions League last-16 clash with Blues after long injury lay-off
The cost of a gamble: Dembele’s injury setback
The 28-year-old winger has been out of action since mid-February following a frustrating run of setbacks. Dembele was forced off in the 27th minute during PSG's Champions League play-off first leg against Monaco at the Stade Louis-II. Despite his early withdrawal, the Parisians secured a 3-2 victory on the night and eventually progressed 5-4 on aggregate. Despite carrying a minor knock into that fixture, the technical staff’s decision to start him backfired when he sustained a more significant injury that has sidelined him for several weeks.
A timely boost for Luis Enrique
According to Le Parisien, the France international is now ready to return to the pitch. PSG face Monaco for the third time in a month this Friday night at the Parc des Princes. Dembele has been training at full intensity with the group and is anticipated to feature in the Ligue 1 encounter as he seeks to regain match sharpness.
The timing could not be better for Luis Enrique, as PSG look to consolidate their four-point lead over second-placed Lens at the summit of Ligue 1. Dembele, who has been a pivotal figure with 11 goals in all competitions this season, is now in contention to return against seventh-placed Monaco this Friday and play against Chelsea next week.
Chelsea on high alert
The timing of this recovery is particularly ominous for Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea. The Blues are scheduled to face the Ligue 1 giants in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on March 11. Dembele’s ability to turn a match with explosive pace and unpredictable dribbling makes him a nightmare for any backline, and his return completes a fearsome attacking unit.
Chelsea’s defenders must now adjust their tactical blueprints to account for the Frenchman's presence. While the west London club has shown defensive resilience domestically, facing a refreshed Dembele under the lights in Paris is a daunting prospect.
A final test before the Blues
The Friday night clash against Monaco serves as the perfect dress rehearsal. If Dembele navigates the domestic fixture without complication, he will almost certainly lead the line against Chelsea. The Blues will hope to have the best possible preparation for the blockbuster European clash when they face Wrexham in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend.
