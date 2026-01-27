'Squeeze every ounce!' - Liverpool warned they'd be making a huge error by letting Alisson leave as Premier League goalkeeping legend claims it could take YEARS to find replacement

Long-term plans may have been drawn up on Merseyside when it comes to Liverpool’s last line of defence, with there acceptance that no player can go on forever. At some point, a new keeper will be required to step between the sticks.

That day could come sooner than many had hoped, with Alisson only tied to terms through to the summer of 2027. A big decision on his future needs to be made over the coming weeks, with there little point in allowing him to amble towards free agency.

Alisson is now 33 years of age, but would appear to still have plenty left in the tank. He has been at Anfield since 2018 and played a leading role in Jurgen Klopp’s transformation of Liverpool’s fortunes - with two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown now featuring prominently on his impressive roll of honour.

The Reds are being urged to do all they can to put a contract extension in place, with football history littered with tales of how difficult elite goalkeepers can be to replace. Liverpool have been advised to keep Alisson around until he “can’t walk anymore”.