Liverpool turn transfer focus to Ismaila Sarr with massive bid as Yankuba Minteh deal collapses

Liverpool have offered Crystal Palace £50 million for Sarr after ending their pursuit of Minteh, according to the Mirror. The Anfield side saw two bids rejected for Minteh, both of which fell significantly short of Brighton's strict £70m asking price

With five days remaining until the transfer window closes on Monday, Liverpool have acted swiftly to secure an alternative. Sarr, who originally joined Crystal Palace two years ago, is reportedly very keen on a move to Merseyside. The club have been heavily impacted by the tragic death of Diogo Jota and the subsequent departures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, making wide forwards a definitive priority.