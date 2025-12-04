Liverpool & Spurs battle for Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as Barcelona also eye wonderkid ahead of next summer

Born in Abidjan, Diomande’s footballing journey has been anything but typical. His teenage years unfolded largely in the United States, where he sharpened his skills at Florida’s DME Academy after moving there in 2022. He spent three years competing for Yulee High School’s varsity team and turning out for UPSL side Frenzi, experiences that he says shaped him before he made the leap to Europe. His potential began to attract attention while he was still in the US, even earning him a trial at Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. But the American pathway ultimately proved limiting.

"I went to the USA to study and play football," Diomande told Transfermarkt in October. "I tried out for a few [MLS] teams like the Colorado Rapids and Charlotte FC, but it didn’t work out. I eventually realised that [the USA] wasn’t quite right for me. Football doesn’t have the same status there as basketball or American football."

After that realisation, Spain became the next step. Diomande signed with Leganes in early 2025 and remarkably made his professional debut at the Santiago Bernabéu in a match against Real Madrid. Yet his time with the Madrid club was brief. Within six months, RB Leipzig swooped in, and the decision has proved a masterstroke.

