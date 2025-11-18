Could Liverpool still sell Mohamed Salah? Ex-Reds star explains why transfer is possible despite new contract being signed

When former Liverpool goalkeeper James - speaking exclusively to GOAL via the home of football betting online - was asked if Salah could be sold, the ex-England international said: “Liverpool didn't have to sign Mo Salah and Mo Salah didn't have to sign for Liverpool. I mean, in the end, the deal that he signed would have been right for both parties. And I think if there came a time, and I know Liverpool aren't unique in this, but most of the reasoning behind signing players will be the numbers they're producing.

“So you could envisage a situation where Mo's numbers aren't what Liverpool need. And if there were a potential suitor somewhere else, then I'm sure with conversation, because Mo does have a say in it, that Liverpool would be willing to let him go.

“Under contract, I don't think I could see a situation where Mo's going to hang around just to get paid. I think there would be a situation where, through conversation because I know the dialogue with Liverpool is always really good, that the two parties would sit down and discuss the future.

“However, if Mo starts doing what Liverpool would like him to do and Mo I'm sure would like to do and starts scoring loads of goals, then their hand could be forced by a potential suitor, because whatever club is interested, Saudi logically as they're the ones with the money, they may make an offer that Liverpool can't refuse.

“I also think that Liverpool will have someone already lined up to replace Mo Salah. As I stand here looking at my signed Diogo Jota shirt, we now know with clarity the inevitable nature of life. I think Liverpool, more so than anyone currently, will be looking at that Diogo situation and saying, we have to have it. And that would just be, from a human level, logical, and from a business level, even more logical to have some kind of risk management with regards to replacing players.”

