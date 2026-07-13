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Liverpool to save several million due to Arne Slot contract agreement with ex-coach set to take on new job
Netherlands move clears financial hurdle
Liverpool have effectively cleared the path for Slot to take over the Dutch national team, a move that will see the Premier League side save millions in remaining salary payments, De Telegraaf reports.
The former Feyenoord boss was relieved of his duties on Merseyside just two months ago, but as per Per De Telegraaf the Reds have granted him permission to continue his career with the KNVB without forfeiting his entire severance package.
Under the terms of his departure, Slot was entitled to a massive compensation package after being placed on gardening leave, a common practice for top English clubs. However, it has emerged that Liverpool will supplement his salary during his first year with the national team to ensure he receives the full amount he was owed at Anfield. This arrangement allows the KNVB to secure their man while Liverpool reduce their own financial liability.
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Avoiding the Van Gaal precedent
The situation stands in contrast to previous high-profile managerial exits in England. For instance, Louis van Gaal famously refused to take another job for a full year after his dismissal by Manchester United to ensuring he collected every penny of his £10 million settlement. Slot, however, has maintained a professional relationship with the Liverpool hierarchy despite his exit coming just one year after he led them to the Premier League title.
The Dutchman’s original three-year contract at Anfield was worth approximately £8m in the first season, with substantial raises triggered by his title-winning success. Including the final year of his deal, the total package was valued at roughly £25m. By moving to the international stage rather than a direct Premier League rival, Slot has found a solution that satisfies all parties involved.
Rejection of Premier League return
Slot’s path to the national team job became clearer after he reportedly turned down opportunities to remain in club football. The 45-year-old was a primary target for several teams looking to rebuild this summer, but his heart appears set on the Oranje vacancy. Specifically, Slot has declined an advance from Fulham to take over the managerial reins at Craven Cottage.
The London club had identified him as the ideal successor to Marco Silva, but the Dutchman is prioritizing the chance to implement his attacking philosophy on the international stage. With its first Nations League fixtures against Germany looming in September, the KNVB is under pressure to finalise an appointment quickly to avoid a period of instability following Koeman’s departure.
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The ideal candidate for Oranje
Despite a disappointing second season at Anfield where the club spent close to £450m only to finish fifth, Slot remains highly regarded in his homeland. His "very neat" conduct during the termination of his Liverpool contract has smoothed the administrative process, ensuring that the financial details of his Anfield exit will not stand in the way of his dream job.
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