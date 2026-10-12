Getty Images Sport
Liverpool ready to REPLACE Jeremie Frimpong after defensive disasterclass against Man City
Seeking immediate defensive reinforcements
Liverpool are actively exploring the transfer market for a new right-back following growing internal concerns over the performances of Frimpong, as per Football Insider. The Netherlands international arrived at Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen last year in a high-profile deal worth £29.5 million, carrying a stellar reputation across European football.
However, his debut season on Merseyside has been plagued by frustrating inconsistency. The club is now seriously questioning whether Frimpong is the definitive, long-term solution on the right side of their defence.
With promising youngster Conor Bradley also struggling to maintain consistent fitness levels, the right-back position suddenly looks incredibly vulnerable for the coming months.
- Getty Images Sport
Struggling against Manchester City
Doubts surrounding Frimpong’s defensive capabilities intensified heavily during a recent dismal 3-0 defeat against Manchester City. The Dutchman endured a particularly difficult afternoon, struggling immensely to cope with the direct attacking threat of Rayan Cherki.
His defensive frailties were further highlighted after quickly dropping out of the starting line-up. Frimpong started Liverpool’s opening two Premier League matches under manager Andoni Iraola before being relegated to the bench for the subsequent three domestic fixtures.
Tellingly, Liverpool managed to keep three consecutive clean sheets during his absence from the starting XI, making his route back into the team much harder.
Attacking output versus defensive reliability
Frimpong's dynamic attacking capabilities and forward momentum have never been genuinely questioned during his short time at Anfield. The former Leverkusen star continues to offer a significant, overlapping threat whenever he pushes into the final third of the pitch.
However, the primary concern lies entirely in his fundamental defensive reliability when operating within a conventional back four. Liverpool desperately require a modern full-back who can seamlessly balance elite offensive output with absolute defensive solidity.
His recent struggles tracking back have forced the Anfield recruitment team to drastically rethink their defensive options. According to the same report, the club has already started drawing up a shortlist of potential targets ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.
- (C)Getty Images
Barcelona star emerges on the radar
Barcelona defender Kounde has rapidly emerged as one of the most prominent names currently being monitored by the Liverpool hierarchy. The versatile France international perfectly fits the profile of a tactically disciplined and defensively secure right-back.
While a mid-season January move remains a distinct possibility, Liverpool could ultimately opt to wait until next summer to formally complete a deal. Rushing into a complex winter transfer is often difficult, and the club prefers a measured approach to recruitment.
For now, Frimpong must work relentlessly on the training pitch to regain his starting spot and prove his defensive worth to Iraola. If he fails to rapidly adapt his game, a high-profile replacement arriving at Anfield looks increasingly inevitable.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting