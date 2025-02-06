Liverpool player ratings vs Tottenham: Sign them up! Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk lead Reds to Wembley with Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai also on target to set up Carabao Cup final against Newcastle

The two talismen proved their worth once again by netting in a 4-0 rout of Spurs that gives Arne Slot a chance to lift a trophy next month

There's a rumour doing the rounds on Merseyside right now that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have agreed new contracts with Liverpool. The fans are praying that's the case, as both men underlined their astronomical value to the club in Wednesday night's 4-0 rout of Tottenham, which saw the Reds progress to the Carabao Cup final 4-1 on aggregate.

The currently unstoppable Salah created the game's opening goal for Cody Gakpo and scored the second himself from the penalty spot, after Darwin Nunez had been felled by Tottenham's atrocious new goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky.

The impressive Dominik Szoboszlai made it 3-0 after taking a clever pass from Conor Bradley in his stride before Van Dijk capped a fantastic win for the hosts with a towering header reminiscent of his winner in last year's final.

GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show as the reigning champions set up an intriguing Wembley showdown with Newcastle United on March 16...