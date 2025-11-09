Man City 3-0 LiverpoolGOAL
Matthew Judge

Liverpool player ratings vs Man City: Rotten Reds put in woeful display as Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are run ragged while all-star forward line again falls short in damaging Premier League loss

Liverpool saw their mini-revival come to an end as they lost 3-0 against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds were unable to build on their victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid in a sluggish performance which saw Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku put them to the sword during Pep Guardiola’s 1,000th-game as a manager.

In a lacklustre start to the 199th meeting between the two sides, Liverpool conceded an early penalty when goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili brought down the electric Doku inside the area. However, Georgia’s No. 1 was able to make amends, diving to his left to deny Haaland. City didn’t have to wait long to get another chance, though - Norway international Haaland leaping above Ibrahima Konate to head home from Matheus Nunes’ cross after 29 minutes.

Still struggling to get a foothold, Liverpool thought they delivered a sucker punch when Virgil van Dijk met Mohamed Salah’s corner with a superb header. However, the goal was ruled out as Andy Robertson was adjudged to have been interfering with play from an offside position. And to compound the visitors’ misery, City soon doubled their lead when Gonzalez’s strike deflected in off Van Dijk.

Much better in the early stages of the second half, substitute Cody Gakpo passed up a great chance to pull a goal back for Liverpool, firing wide from Conor Bradley’s low cross. And the champions were then made to pay when Doku capped off a scintillating performance by curling home City’s third.

As the match wore on, Salah almost scored a late consolation but he stabbed his effort just past the post as City secured a huge three points which sees them - and not Liverpool - confirm themselves as Arsenal’s closest challengers for this season’s Premier League title.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the Etihad Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (6/10):

    Gave the penalty away by clipping Doku with his left knee, but the shot-stopper made amends by saving Haaland's resulting spot-kick.

    Conor Bradley (6/10):

    The youngster found it difficult to contain Doku, though he admirably stuck to the task. Going forward, he whipped in a number of teasing crosses, which his team-mates were unable to do more with.

    Ibrahima Konate (4/10):

    Getting involved in Bradley's battle with Doku when he didn't need to, with the Belgium ace subsequently squirming free inside the penalty area, the defender was mostly responsible for the spot-kick which Mamardashvili then saved. The France international was beaten in the air moments later as Haaland headed City in front.

    Virgil van Dijk (5/10):

    The Dutchman thought he had equalised with a brilliant header, but the goal was disallowed by the officials. And then to make matters worse, Gonzalez's low drive deflected off him and past Mamardashvili for City's second.

    Andy Robertson (5/10):

    While he failed to close down Nunes, whose cross brought about Haaland's header, the left-back appeared to be under instruction to stay narrow and not engage with the City man. He was then deemed to be interfering with play in the build up to Van Dijk's header, with the goal later being chalked off.

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (5/10):

    Was often second-best in his ground duels, winning just 22 per cent (2/9) of his attempted challenges.

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Emerging successful from just two of his five ground duels (40%), he struggled to get near City's midfielders, receiving a yellow card for a foul on Doku.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (5/10):

    As Liverpool struggled to make inroads in the encounter, the Hungary international had few moments to do what he does best - marauding forward to launch attacks.

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (7/10):

    While he received little service, the forward was a threat whenever he did have the ball, curling in a great corner which led to Van Dijk's disallowed goal. The Egypt international went close to scoring late on, stabbing an effort just wide of the post.

    Hugo Ekitike (5/10):

    The striker was left to plough a lonely furrow as Liverpool struggled to muster up enough opportunities. He was then withdrawn early in the second half.

    Florian Wirtz (5/10):

    Operating from the left-hand side, the German allowed Liverpool to catch their breath on one or two occasions, floating infield on the counter-attack.

    Subs & Manager

    Cody Gakpo (5/10):

    Introduced early in the second half, he should have converted one of Bradley's dangerous crosses but the forward completely missed the target.

    Milos Kerkez (5/10):

    A second-half substitute, the full-back found it difficult to make an impact.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Replacing Mac Allister in the second half, the midfielder was neat and tidy as Liverpool pushed for a consolation.

    Joe Gomez (N/A):

    Brought on too late to effect the game.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    Another late substitute, he was unable to register another strong cameo.

    Arne Slot (5/10):

    The manager could only watch on as his side struggled in an opening 45 minutes which ultimately decided the game. While Liverpool were slightly better in the second half, particularly in the first 10 minutes or so, they were comfortably second best throughout.

