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Tom Maston

Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd: Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister among Reds flops as another standout Dominik Szoboszlai display goes to waste

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Manchester United vs Liverpool

Liverpool lost out in a topsy-turvy game against Manchester United on Sunday, suffering a 3-2 defeat despite launching a second-half comeback. The Reds were two down at half-time, but goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo got them right back into the game, only for Kobbie Mainoo to fire home and secure all three points for Michael Carrick's side.

Arne Slot's side made a dreadful start and found themselves 2-0 down inside 14 minutes. First, Matheus Cunha's deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area spun into the bottom corner before Benjamin Sesko bundled the ball over the line after Freddie Woodman parried Bruno Fernandes' against the Slovenia international.

Liverpool did finally spark into life midway through the half as Gakpo flashed a shot narrowly wide, though they were lucky not to fall further behind when Fernandes was picked out by Bryan Mbeumo, but hit his half-volley the wrong side of the post.

The game only looked to be going one way at half-time, but the visitors were handed a lifeline within two minutes of the restart when Szoboszlai picked up a loose pass from Amad Diallo on the halfway line and preceded to dribble his way up field before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

That seemed to galvanise the Reds, and they were level shortly after when Senne Lammens gave away possession on the edge of his own box and Szoboszlai fed Gakpo to tap home. Liverpool were suddenly the dominant force, and Lammens showed good reactions after Ibrahima Konate forced the ball goalwards from a free-kick.

United eventually got themselves a foothold, and after Casemiro wasted a great chance when he headed straight at Woodman after being given the freedom of Liverpool's box, Mainoo latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and rifled a shot into the bottom corner. Rio Ngumoha came closest to finding an equaliser, but in the end the visitors came up short, meaning they still need four points from their final three games to be sure of Champions League football next season.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Freddie Woodman (5/10):

    Couple of poor clearances while he might feel he could have done more to get the ball away from Sesko for United's second.

    Curtis Jones (5/10):

    Made a couple of important defensive interventions in the first half but struggled otherwise. Like most of his team-mates, improved after the break.

    Ibrahima Konate (5/10):

    Struggled up against Sesko in the first half. More comfortable once the United striker was forced off at the break.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Had a couple of hairy moments but was, for the most part, the most assured of the Liverpool defence.

    Andy Robertson (3/10):

    Left exposed but given the run around by Mbeumo and Fernandes in the first half. Poor in possession too on a forgettable afternoon that eventually ended early in the second half when he was replaced.

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  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (5/10):

    Looked to carry the ball forward in the first half, but too often gave it away and thus left Fernandes in too much space. Much better after the break as he got the better of Mainoo.

    Alexis Mac Allister (4/10):

    His passing lacked any kind of zip in the first half while he routinely lost the physical battle. Miles better in the second period as he ran things from midfield, and did well to fool Lammens and win the ball back for Liverpool's equaliser. It was his poor clearance, however, that allowed Mainoo to fire home.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (9/10):

    Was Liverpool's best player in the first half before showing superb drive and composure to pull one back. Superb touch then assisted Gakpo while his set-piece deliveries caused plenty of problems. Yet again the Reds' standout.

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jeremie Frimpong (4/10):

    An absolute non-factor in the first half. Did trouble Shaw on a few occasions after the break, but a long-term Salah replacement he is not.

    Florian Wirtz (5/10):

    Really not suited to the false nine role he was deployed in. Much better when he dropped into deeper pockets, even if he continues to struggle when put under pressure.

    Cody Gakpo (7/10):

    Came close with a shot from the edge of the box in the first half before tapping in the Reds' equaliser. A decent showing as the most senior attacker left standing amid the glut of injuries.

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  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Milos Kerkez (5/10):

    Did well to cover back and deny Mbeumo a free run on goal. Still some question marks over his overall defensive capabilities, though.

    Rio Ngumoha (5/10):

    Posed problems with some thrilling dribbles, but the teenager's most telling contribution was his failure to track Shaw in the build-up to Mainoo's goal shortly after he came on.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    Thrown on for the final five minutes.

    Arne Slot (4/10):

    His team were not ready for what United threw at them in the first half, while decision to start Wirtz as a false nine was a poor one. Slight tactical tweaks sparked a second-half response, but in the end it's an 11th league defeat of the season for the defending champions.

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