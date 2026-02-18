Ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho asks to terminate contract after being booed by fans

Coutinho left Liverpool for a dream transfer to Barcelona in 2018, but his move to La Liga never worked out and he has since bounced between clubs without ever managing to make good on the incredible potential he showed as a young player.

He joined Aston Villa permanently in 2022 but couldn't put a string of consistent performances together and was sent out on loan to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail before returning to Brazil in 2024 with another temporary move, this time to Vasco da Gama. A contract termination was reportedly agreed with Villa a year later, allowing Coutinho to make the permanent switch back to Vasco, where he had impressed in their youth system before going professional.

While he has managed to contribute with 17 goals in 80 appearances since his return, Coutinho is said to have grown unhappy and is keen for a fresh start elsewhere.