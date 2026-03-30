Getty Images Sport
Liverpool & Newcastle ready to do battle for €80m Colombia striker
The rising hum of speculation
According to reports from Correio da Manha, a high-stakes transfer battle is brewing between Liverpool and Newcastle United for Sporting CP’s standout striker, Luis Suarez. The 28-year-old has become one of the most clinical finishers in European football since his €25m move from Almeria in 2025, effectively filling the void left by Viktor Gyokeres. Suarez’s stock skyrocketed following a symbolic brace against Paris Saint-Germain in January, and he has now established himself as an undisputed starter for Colombia ahead of the World Cup. Despite his peak form, Sporting remain in a commanding position, as the forward is tied to a long-term contract at the Estadio Jose Alvalade until June 2030.
- AFP
Premier League pull
Although Sporting is not in a hurry to sell, the prospect of the English top flight seems to be influencing the striker's thoughts. Suarez has privately hinted that a move to the Premier League could be on the horizon once the current campaign concludes, provided the valuation is met.
The Colombian's statistics this season are a testament to his evolution, as he has managed 33 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. This includes a remarkable return of 24 goals in just 25 league outings, alongside five goals in ten Champions League fixtures. Such numbers have convinced recruitment teams at Anfield and St. James' Park that he possesses the relentlessness required to thrive in the world's most demanding league.
Price versus proven level
Despite the current hype, a potential €80m outlay — or even a negotiated €60m fee — carries inherent risks that Premier League scouts are closely monitoring. Suarez’s track record prior to arriving in Lisbon was significantly more modest; his previous stints in La Liga yielded just 23 goals across 100 matches. This historical context creates a tension at the heart of the story, as clubs must decide if his current prolific form is a permanent elevation of his game or a product of the Portuguese system. Sporting’s hierarchy, meanwhile, are content to delay any formal negotiations until after the World Cup, betting on the striker's value climbing even higher on the global stage.
- AFP
Defining European test
Sporting CP’s continental credentials will be pushed to the limit in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash against Premier League high-flyers Arsenal, with the first leg scheduled for April 7 in Lisbon. This high-profile encounter serves as the ultimate litmus test for Suarez, providing a platform to prove he can maintain his clinical scoring rate against one of the most disciplined defences in Europe. With the summer transfer window approaching and a World Cup on the horizon, these standout performances against elite English opposition could be the final factor that convinces Liverpool or Newcastle to trigger his €80m release clause.