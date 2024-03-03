Liverpool won't be happy! Mohamed Salah selection request soundly rejected by Egypt with forward set to represent country at friendly tournament despite recent fitness woes
Egypt have called up Mohamed Salah for a tournament in the United Arab Emirates despite Liverpool's request to rest the forward.
- Salah been out with hamstring issue
- Liverpool request forward can miss Egypt games
- Pharaohs turn down Reds' tournament plea