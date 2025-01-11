GFX Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van DijkGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

'It's fairly obvious' - Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler delivers verdict on whether Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will stay at Anfield

LiverpoolM. SalahV. van DijkTransfersPremier LeagueT. Alexander-Arnold

Robbie Fowler says it is "fairly obvious" that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will stay at Liverpool, but predicts Trent Alexander-Arnold will go.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool stars could leave in summer
  • Fowler expects two to sign new deals
  • Says Alexander-Arnold likely to leave
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱