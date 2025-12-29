Liverpool legend Ian Rush reveals he thought he was going to die after collapsing at home

At the time of his illness, Rush faced difficulty in breathing and had to be admitted to intensive care where he stayed for nearly two days. Later, a Liverpool spokesperson said that "everyone at Liverpool wishes him a speedy recovery" and that the club were thankful to the hospital and its staff for "providing the best care possible for our legend and ambassador of the club".

Now fully recovered, Rush is back home, where he narrated his nightmare experience to BBC Sport. The 64-year-old said: "I did think the worst and thought this could be it. I couldn't breathe. It was very difficult and I'm fortunate the NHS helped me; there were a couple of times where I thought I may not be here [for much longer]. But I'm feeling stronger and much better now.

"It was a terrifying experience. I thought it was the end because I couldn't breathe and I went into a panic attack. Carol was brilliant. She helped me with my breathing which gave me more time as we waited for the ambulance to come."