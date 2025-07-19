Liverpool closing in on Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike after tabling £70m bid to see off transfer competition from Newcastle
Liverpool have submitted a bid worth €75 million (£65m/$87m) to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike. The Reds are keen on signing a No.9 this summer and want to wrap up the transfer as soon as possible. Newcastle United were also keen on signing the striker, however, the German club is reportedly prioritising the Reds' offer.
- Liverpool close to signing Ekitike
- Tabled a bid higher than Newcastle
- Frankfurt ready to sell striker to the Reds