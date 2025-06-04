'Bring him in tonight' - Liverpool fans all say the same thing as transfer target Florian Wirtz plants BRUTAL tackle on Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes in Germany-Portugal clash
Liverpool fans want Florian Wirtz to join the club as soon as possible after a crunching tackle on Bruno Fernandes in Germany's clash with Portugal.
- Wirtz and Fernandes clashed
- Leverkusen star wanted by Liverpool
- Could make huge move to Anfield this summer