'That's nonsense!' - Liverpool ridiculed as Dominik Szoboszlai & Mohamed Salah are filmed throwing medicine ball over crossbar in 'baffling' training routine

Liverpool head to Istanbul having suffered a 1-0 defeat there in the league phase of the competiton. The schedule does not get any easier for the Anfield giants either, with a trip to Brighton looming after the return leg against Galatasaray. Beyond the immediate European challenge, Liverpool’s medical team will be working around the clock to ensure Alisson is fit for the weekend. The Reds face a massive Premier League clash against Tottenham, a fixture that is vital for their hopes of securing a top-four finish.