Liverpool unveil Diogo Jota and Andre Silva memorial at Anfield on eve of first anniversary of their tragic deaths

The unveiling came as Liverpool marked the first anniversary of the road traffic accident in Spain that claimed the lives of Jota and Silva. The club said the memorial will stand as a permanent symbol of love, unity and remembrance, while providing a place where supporters can reflect and pay their respects.

"Liverpool FC pauses in remembrance of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva today," read the club's official statement. "July 3 marks the first anniversary of the tragic road traffic accident in Spain in which the Reds forward and his brother passed away.

"A poignant new memorial in the brothers’ honour has been unveiled on 97 Avenue outside the stadium, providing a permanent area for remembrance and reflection.

"The number 20 shirt that the much-loved Diogo wore for Liverpool with distinction was immediately retired by the club across all of its teams. He will forever be our No.20, our lad from Portugal."







