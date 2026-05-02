'I've been told' - Ex-Liverpool midfielder insists he knows if Arne Slot will be sacked or not as he claims to have inside information

Speaking to NewBettingSites.co.uk, Hamann suggested Liverpool’s tradition of loyalty toward managers could play a key role. The former Germany international believes Slot’s previous success has also helped protect his position despite growing scrutiny.

"I’ve heard that Arne Slot will be there next season," Hamann explained. "I think there's a case to be made that maybe a change of manager should happen or should have happened. But Liverpool have always been very loyal to their managers. He won the league last season of course so I think it's a decision I can live with, and I think most fans can live with, if they have a decent finish to the season."

"For probably the first time in a long time Liverpool fans are split, it's a very knowledgeable fan base and Liverpool doesn't usually sack managers. That's obviously changed in the last 10 or 12 years because the game has changed and managers have to leave quicker than they did 20 or 25 years ago. But usually when the fan base turns, it's a matter of time before the manager has to go."