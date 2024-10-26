Federico-Chiesa(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool set to cut their losses already?! Federico Chiesa could be set for Serie A return amid struggles at Anfield

LiverpoolF. ChiesaJuventusSSC NapoliTransfersSerie APremier League

Federico Chiesa might return to the Serie A in the upcoming transfer window amid his struggles at Liverpool.

  • Chiesa could leave Liverpool
  • Played only three matches for the Reds
  • Napoli keen to sign Italian winger
