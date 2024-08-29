Federico Chiesa LiverpoolGetty
Liverpool get their man! Reds confirm £11m signing of Juventus star Federico Chiesa after beating Barcelona to bargain transfer

F. ChiesaLiverpoolPremier LeagueJuventusBarcelonaSerie ALaLigaTransfers

Liverpool have announced the permanent signing of Italy star and Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa.

  • Liverpool sign Federico Chiesa
  • Make signing of outcast for a cut-price
  • Beat Barca to signing of Juventus star
