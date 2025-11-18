Liverpool Champions League hero enters multi-million pound legal battle with own brother as former star fights to avoid bankruptcy

That was only the start of things, with Finnan going to court multiple times since. The ex-Republic of Ireland international, who played at the 2002 World Cup, launched a £6m ($7.9m) negligence claim against law firm Charles Russell Speechlys, which failed. He subsequently took action against an individual lawyer from the firm over alleged contempt of court. Finnan lost and was lumped with a five-figure bill for the costs. He did not pay and is the subject of a bankruptcy petition at Central London County Court. The former footballer lost another battle when he disputed bills with another firm, Candey, that took over his case and was ordered to pay £120,000 ($158,000).

Then, a recent trip to the High Court in an effort to appeal aspects of the aforementioned bankruptcy case resulted in a judge telling Finnan that he was simply employing "delaying" tactics. When the bankruptcy petition was transferred to Central London County Court, Finnan had appealed and managed to get the September date for the final hearing cancelled. He argued that complexity warrants a High Court setting, as well as claiming "bias" against him by the judge.

