Liverpool CEO urges fans to consider 'facts' ahead of planned protests over rise in ticket prices

Hogan asked fans to consider the financial context surrounding the decision. The Liverpool chief also argued that the Reds have raised prices more cautiously than rivals in the Premier League.

“We would also ask one thing in the days and weeks ahead: that any protest, and any debate, is grounded in the facts - what is changing, why it is changing, and what it means in real terms,” he wrote in his message to supporters.

"Over the last decade, we have increased ticket prices by just 4% to keep any rise in ticket prices to a minimum. Against that backdrop, we believe linking any ‌increases to ⁠inflation, confirmed as a 3% rise for the 2026/27 season, is the fairest and most transparent way to attempt to cover some of those uncontrollable costs.

"We are ⁠also operating in a league where other clubs have increased prices at a materially higher rate over the past decade. Since 2016/17, our competitors in the top six have increased ticket prices by an average of ⁠17%, where we have increased our prices by 4% over the same period."