Getty
Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet's season all but over as Rennes confirm surgery for injured defender
Jacquet set for surgery
The injury occurred during Rennes' 3-1 defeat to Lens, a match that proved devastating for the young centre-back. Jacquet was forced to leave the pitch in visible distress after a challenge left him clutching his shoulder in significant pain. Following extensive medical evaluations and consultations with specialists, the worst fears of the medical staff have been confirmed.
The 20-year-old, who Anfield officials fought off stiff competition from Chelsea to sign, must now undergo a surgical intervention that all but ends his 2025-26 campaign. It is a bitter blow for a player who was just beginning to finalise his preparations for a dream move to the Premier League.
Rennes released an official statement regarding the defender's condition, which reads: “Jeremy Jacquet is set to undergo surgery. On the pitch against Lens on February 7th, Jeremy Jacquet was forced to leave the game early due to a left shoulder injury. Following medical examinations, surgery has been scheduled in the coming days. Stade Rennais F.C. wishes him a speedy recovery.”
- AFP
Set to play catch-up in pre-season
Liverpool supporters had been eagerly tracking Jacquet's progress in France, viewing the youngster as a pivotal component of the club's long-term defensive evolution. While the surgery is expected to address the issue successfully, the lengthy recovery period means the Frenchman will arrive on Merseyside this summer having missed several months of competitive action.
This puts a significant emphasis on his upcoming pre-season fitness programme, as he will need to play catch-up to integrate with his new team-mates. The Reds committed a staggering £60m to secure his signature, a fee that makes him Rennes' most expensive departure in history, surpassing the £55.5m Manchester City paid for Jeremy Doku in 2023. Despite the setback, Liverpool remain fully committed to the 20-year-old and will monitor his rehabilitation.
The battle for Europe’s elite prospect
Before Liverpool struck a deal to bring Jacquet to England, the defender was the subject of intense interest from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were widely believed to be the favourites to sign the promising youngster during the winter window as they looked to bolster their own defensive ranks. However, the Blues eventually baulked at the French side’s asking price and refused to meet it, allowing Liverpool to swoop in and complete the transfer.
In the wake of their decision to pull out of the race for Jacquet, Chelsea opted to trust their internal depth and existing recruitment strategy rather than overspend on the Rennes man. Meanwhile, Jacquet is seen as a long-term addition to Liverpool's backline, currently led by Virgil van Dijk. While his arrival is considered a significant step in maintaining the Reds' defensive rotation standards, he must first overcome a physical hurdle before he can compete for a starting spot.
- AFP
The long road to recovery
Jacquet’s immediate future involves a period of post-operative rest followed by a rigorous rehabilitation program in France. Liverpool medical staff will be providing oversight to ensure he is ready for the rigours of English football by the time the 2026-27 season kicks off. The goal is to have the defender fit enough to join the squad for the start of their summer tour.
Advertisement