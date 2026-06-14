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Liverpool fans left confused by bizarre Darwin Nunez social media post as Andoni Iraola urged to re-sign Uruguay striker
Uruguayan striker becomes a shock free agent
Nunez has reportedly become a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Al-Hilal. The 26-year-old only moved to the Saudi Pro League last year, but the arrival of Karim Benzema effectively squeezed him out of the squad registration. Now, Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to bring the forward back to the Premier League without paying a single penny in transfer fees.
With the Reds currently assessing their attacking options following a long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike, the opportunity to land an experienced international for free could prove too tempting for the hierarchy to ignore. Furthermore, Nunez’s physical attributes and high-intensity pressing are seen as a perfect tactical match for the aggressive style implemented by new boss Andoni Iraola. During his previous spell with Liverpool, Nunez managed just 40 goals and 26 assists across 143 appearances, but his work rate remains a favourite among a section of the Kop faithful.
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Social media post sparks reunion rumours
Adding fuel to the fire of his sudden reported availability, the Liverpool social media team sparked a wave of confusion on X by posting: "Darwin Nunez joined the Reds four years ago today." While normally a standard anniversary post, the timing has raised eyebrows across the fanbase given the striker's current contract situation. Supporters were quick to question why the club would highlight a player who left after only a short stint, leading many to believe a "welcome back" announcement was imminent.
Fans react to cryptic post and potential return
The bizarre timing of the club's post immediately triggered a massive response online, with supporters divided between excitement and suspicion. Reacting to the official tweet, fan @CalvinCaleb7 wrote: "Thought this was a welcome back Darwin post!", while @TheKopoholic simply added: "Bring him home."
The sentiment was heavily shared by @pathless__path, who pointed out the striker's clear tactical fit for the new manager: "Lol I thought Nunez joined us again and was ready to dance in joy. Please bring him in for free. He is built for the Iraola ball. He knows the club and will put his body on the line for the team."
Even more skeptical fans noticed the trend and wondered if there was an ulterior motive. @ateenfc suggested, "Admin knows what they’re doing," and @TeeRobinho theorised that the club is "trying to get a feel if the fans want him back." This theory was echoed by @TaintlessRed, who connected the tweet directly to the free-agent rumours: "It's an interesting choice to be tweeting about Darwin joining 4 years ago. We don't do that for other players who joined and left after only 4 years. I wonder if we're trying to bring him back on a free?"
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Barcelona and Premier League rivals circle
Liverpool aren't the only club linked with the 26-year-old. Barcelona are also said to be monitoring Nunez as a potential cost-effective successor to Robert Lewandowski, according to Mundo Deportivo. Closer to home, Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been linked with the Uruguayan as they look to bolster their respective strike forces ahead of the new campaign. If Liverpool want to secure his services, they may have to act quickly despite the lingering doubts over his clinical edge.
The Reds must decide if Nunez's familiarity with the city and club outweighs the frustrations of his first spell, where he recorded a notably low shot conversion rate of just over 11 per cent. While the fans on social media seem divided between excitement and confusion, the prospect of a free transfer for a player who cost £64m just a few years ago remains a fascinating subplot of the summer window. For now, Liverpool social media activity has succeeded in making Nunez the talk of Merseyside once again.