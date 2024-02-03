Liverpool turn to baseball guru to help find Jurgen Klopp successor as Reds appoint three-time World Series mastermind - and ex-Boston Red Sox CEO - Theo Epstein as senior advisor

Harry Sherlock
Theo Epstein Bill Murray Jurgen Klopp LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
LiverpoolJuergen KloppTransfersPremier League

Liverpool have turned to baseball guru Theo Epstein in their bid to find Jurgen Klopp's replacement after his shock leaving announcement.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of season
  • Epstein has overseen three World Series wins
  • Ex-Boston Red Sox CEO

Editors' Picks