AFP
Why Liverpool may have to wait two more years to see Florian Wirtz ‘at his best’ as Arne Slot explains ‘the beauty’ of £116m transfer
Slot confident Wirtz will keep improving
Slot has backed Wirtz to continue delivering against the Premier League’s strongest opponents, though he believes the Liverpool playmaker has not yet reached his peak. The Germany international remains one of Europe’s most highly rated talents after his big-money move to Anfield.
The Liverpool head coach pointed to the rapid progress Wirtz has already made during his first months at the club. However, Slot suggested the midfielder still has room to grow physically and tactically before hitting his absolute best level.
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Slot discusses Wirtz development and injury concerns
Slot expressed strong confidence that Wirtz will continue to improve as he approaches his mid-twenties. He also praised the playmaker's development over time since joining last summer.
"I don't only hope that, I am 100% sure he will turn up [against top six teams]," he told reporters. "We play 3 of those now so there are chances but it so clear the development in 10 months, it is clear and obvious. 93 mins v Palace, wins a throw in and then hits it in the top corner. I was not convinced he could do that 8 months ago."
"His improvement, he was already an elite player, has been for me obvious. It will only continue. He is 23 on Sunday. That makes sense, every player is at his best at 25/26, he can only become better. That is the beauty of the signingswe made."
Liverpool chasing improvement despite winning run
Liverpool go into the match against Manchester United on a three-match winning streak in the Premier League, but Slot believes the team can still perform at a higher level.
"No [we are not at the level I expect], we can be better," Slot admitted. "I am positive for 3 wins but they were not the best performances of the season, we can play much better. We have shown that in other games."
"This team is capable of much more but it would helpful if everyone was available once in a while. We only play once a week now, I'd prefer a CL semi in the week but those who constantly have to play are better rested. We can play much better."
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Huge UCL implications against United
Liverpool now face a crucial Premier League showdown with the Red Devils, a match that could significantly influence the race for Champions League qualification. This match will be crucial for Liverpool as the season enters its final stages, with every result in the remaining matches will determine Liverpool's final league position as they seek to finish as high as possible.