Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola reveals the tactical reason for Bradley Barcola's sudden role change following a draw against Fulham

Having featured on the right flank during the midweek European triumph, the Frenchman was switched to the left for his full Premier League debut. Iraola was quick to dismiss any suggestion that his wingers are tied to a single side of the pitch, emphasizing a fluid tactical approach. The former PSG man is expected to be a versatile weapon in the Reds' arsenal throughout the campaign as

Addressing the specific decision to move Barcola, Iraola explained: "I think I said it a lot of times, we have four wingers and probably before the season everyone would say we had more left wingers than right wingers because they've played more there. All the wingers will play on the right and play on the left, depending on the match-ups, depending where we think they are going to be more dangerous, depending sometimes on the defensive demands, depending what we feel, what we analyse. I think Bradley, I think everyone – the four of them – have already played both sides and it is going to be all the season like this."