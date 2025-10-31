Liverpool and Man City stars set to be at centre of club-v-country row as AFCON looms with Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah wanted by Egypt

Egypt take on fellow AFCON rivals Nigeria in a friendly in Cairo a week before the tournament kicks off on December 21st. Clubs are expected to release their players in good time ahead of the competition to prepare with their respective nations prior to Morocco 2025.

AFCON will run until January 18th 2026, meaning teams could be without key players for up to eight weeks. The tournament itself runs over the hectic festive period and with the expansion of the Champions League and Europa League, players could miss a number of league and continental fixtures.

While Arsenal and Chelsea won't be affected by the tournament, both Liverpool and Manchester City are expected to lose a key player each with Salah and Marmoush set to lead the charge for the Pharaohs as they chase a record-setting eighth AFCON title. However neither side are prepared to release the players for the friendly with Nigeria, which takes place a day after Liverpool host Brighton, and the same day City take on Crystal Palace.