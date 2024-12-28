'We have the quality' - Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson insists Reds can do 'something special' under Arne Slot as he bats away comparisons to Jurgen Klopp's Champions League winning team
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has backed their squad to achieve great things under Arne Slot as he played down comparisons with Jurgen Klopp's team.
- Alisson heaped praise on Slot
- Refused to compare the Dutchman with Klopp
- Slot's side next face Ipswich Town